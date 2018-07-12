Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries on Westside July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is in custody after burglarizing several west side apartments and fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy.

Charles McHargue was located after a 45 minute search on July 11th. He then lead sheriff’s deputies and EPD officers on a brief foot chase upon being found.

McHargue admitted to burglarizing four different apartments in which he stole electronics, medication, and alcohol. He then showed deputies where he discarded all of the items, and they were returned to their owners.

The suspect also admitted to stealing clothes from Wal-Mart in an attempt to change his appearance to deceive law enforcement.

He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

