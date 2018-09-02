Home Kentucky Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police Through 2 Counties September 2nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

The Madisonville Police Department has located the man connected to a burglary and stolen car.

Cameron Clark was driving a black, 2011 Chevy Impala, that was stolen from Truck County Auto Sales, Saturday morning. When police located the vehicle, Cameron Clark fled from the scene traveling through Hopkins and Webster counties. After crashing on KY 109, Clark ran on foot through a corn field but was unable to be located.

The Madisonville Police Department received a call about a suspicious male near Nebo Road and Lake Peewee Drive. Upon arrival, Madisonville Police located Cameron Clark in the 1400 block of West Noel Road. Before making contact with Clark, he fled the area on foot near the CSX railroad tracks. The Madisonville Police continued to receive calls about Clark and were directed to Thompson Avenue. He ignored uniformed officers commands to stop running on multiple occasions, before being apprehended at the Cross Creek Apartments in Madisonville.

Cameron Clark was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree and Fleeing and Evading Police, 2nd Degree on Foot (3 counts).

