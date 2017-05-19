44News | Evansville, IN

Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking

May 19th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Detectives arrest a man in Henderson for trafficking synthetic drugs.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday night, investigators from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say arrested Karl Michael Vandergrift for selling K-2 from a home in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue.

Detectives and Sheriff’s deputies conducted surveillance in the area and say they made an undercover buy from Vandergrift, then took him into custody.

He’s charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

