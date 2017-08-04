Kentucky Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A traffic stop investigation lead to the arrest of a Kentucky man.

It happened at the William Natcher Parkway, Troopers and Kentucky State Police were investigating a traffic violation when they found John Tinnell. Tinnell was arrested for possession meth, marijuana, and related drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

KSP say citizens can contribute to highway safety by calling law enforcement.

Comments

comments