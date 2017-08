Home Indiana Man Arrested for Drug Charges During Traffic Stop August 23rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A traffic stop for fake plates lead to the arrest of a man on drug charges. Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over the jeep driven by Douglas Jacobson Wednesday around 9 a.m. in Oakland City.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia inside. They arrested Jacobson and took him to the Gibson County Jail.

