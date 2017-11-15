Home Indiana Man Arrested on Deer Poaching Charges in Martin County November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

One man is arrested on several deer poaching charges in Martin County. On November 11th, Indiana Conservation Officers received an anonymous tip about multiple whitetail deer being shot illegally.

After conservation officers conducted interviews, they say Brook Hawkins, of Shoals, had shot and killed three whitetail bucks within a 48-hour period.

Hawkins is accused of searching for deer from his vehicle between Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th with a spotlight. Officers say Hawkins shot a large nine point buck from his vehicle with a .204 Ruger rifle.

Conservation Officers say Hawkins was in a Ford truck driven by Brandon Clifton, of Loogootee and shot a deer from the truck. Hawkins allegedly ran into the field, cut off the deer’s head, and left the body lying in the field.

Clifton was charged with Illegal Taking-Possession of Whitetail Deer, Use of Artificial light to Take Deer, and Hunting Deer with the Aid of a Motor Vehicle.

Hawkins is being held in the Martin County Jail. His charges include Hunting Deer by Illegal Method, Illegal Taking – Possession of Whitetail Deer, Hunting Deer with the Aid of a Motor Vehicle, and False Informing.

