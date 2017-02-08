Man Arrested For Dealing Synthetic Marijuana In Evansville

A 36-year-old man is arrested for dealing K-2 just a day after several people were sent to the hospital for overdosing on synthetic marijuana. Evansville Police arrested Tarone Johnson after a surveillance operation in the 100 block of West Florida Street. Officers say they saw Johnson do “hand to hand drug transactions” outside of his home and at a nearby business. Police found 110.2 grams of synthetic marijuana along with other items indicative to drug dealing in his home. Johnson is facing drug charges and maintaining a common nuisance.

Synthetic marijuana is believed to be involved in as many as 15 to 20 overdoses in recent weeks. Police continue to investigate the recent cases and continue efforts on identifying the people dealing K-2.

