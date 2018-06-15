Man Arrested For Criminal Confinement

A man is arrested in Posey County for a number of charges.

Authorities were carrying out an arrest warrant at 1055 Old Beech Road at 2:15 p.m. Friday when they spotted the driver of a gold Chevrolet Blazer leaving a home with an expired plate. The driver was identified as Robert McCarty. McCarty was wanted for Criminal Confinement, Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, Strangulation, and Interference with the reporting of a crime. McCarty was taken into custody.

He’s being held in the Posey County Jail.

Comments

comments