Man Arrested in Connection With Ohio County Robbery

The second of two suspects wanted in connection to an Ohio County robbery last week has been arrested. He and his wife Emily Herrin are accused of bandaging Emily Herrin’s father and his son, stealing their phones and locking them in a closet.

Authorities also say Emily Herrin took cash from the men and drove their car to Indiana to buy heroin. By the time police got there, they say the couple was passed out from an overdose and taken to the hospital. Both are facing charges including robbery and kidnapping.

