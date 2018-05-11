Home Indiana Man Arrested in Connection With Death of Three Month Old May 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The man authorities said was likely set to face charges in connection with the death of his three-month-old is now in custody. Kwin Boes was arrested at his home in Patoka at 8 p.m. Friday.

On May 3rd, authorities were called to a home in Gibson County about an unresponsive three-month-old. Boes son Parker was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital where he died.

Boes claimed the baby fell off the couch overnight but autopsy reports show Parker’s injuries were not consistent with an accident.

He died of blunt force trauma to the head. Boes is facing charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

He’s booked in the Gibson County Jail.

