Man Arrested After Car Chase

An Evansville man is arrested for leading police across the Indiana-Kentucky state line.

Just before 7:00 p.m., Evansville police pulled over Mark Poenitski for speeding. They discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest in Warrick County.

When officers started walking towards Poenitski’s car, things took a potentially dangerous turn.

“Officers were going to go back to talk to Mark about said warrant, and that’s when Mr. Poenitski made the decision to flee from officers and put other citizens in danger,” says EPD officer Phil Smith.

The chase headed into Henderson County, which is where Kentucky State Police took over.

KSP officers tried to deploy stop sticks on I-69, but they say Poenitski saw what the officer was doing and tried to hit him, but he was able to dive out of the way.

The police chase started in Evansville and ended in Madisonville, Kentucky. Officials say the chase ended with the help of Madisonville citizens.

“After the vehicle had stopped and then the subjects had fled from the scene, they actually tried to contact some of the residents by knocking on the door and asking to use the phone because they said that they were trying to get away from the police so these good citizens of the city of Madisonville. they let them use the phone, and then they went ahead and called us and let us know that let us know they were there,” says Lt. Andy Rush of Madisonville Police Department.

Poenitski was arrested while hiding inside a garage on East Broadway.

“Any charges that he racked up in that case, he’s responsible for, and he’s solely responsible for and not only did he rack up charges in our jurisdiction, which we didn’t have a warrant for him, but he also picked them up in a whole another state’s jurisdiction,” says Smith.

