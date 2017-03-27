Home Kentucky Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Abandoned Home March 27th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Kentucky Pinterest

A standoff in Madisonville comes to an end after about an hour when the suspect surrenders to police.

It happened along Spence Avenue around 5:30pm Monday.

Authorities were trying to serve a search warrant on 24 year old Curtis Scott May, who was wanted for second degree assault.

Madisonville Police tried to serve that warrant at a home where no one was living.

Around 6:30pm, May, who had barricaded himself inside the house, surrendered.

He was taken to the Hopkins County Jail for a mental evaluation.

There’s no word on why May was in that abandoned home.

