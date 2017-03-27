Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Abandoned Home
A standoff in Madisonville comes to an end after about an hour when the suspect surrenders to police.
It happened along Spence Avenue around 5:30pm Monday.
Authorities were trying to serve a search warrant on 24 year old Curtis Scott May, who was wanted for second degree assault.
Madisonville Police tried to serve that warrant at a home where no one was living.
Around 6:30pm, May, who had barricaded himself inside the house, surrendered.
He was taken to the Hopkins County Jail for a mental evaluation.
There’s no word on why May was in that abandoned home.