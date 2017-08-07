Man Arrested in ATV Ring Bust

Police in Madisonville say they arrested a man involved in an ATV theft ring.

Investigators say 45-year-old Kevin Johnson was involved in a group the transported and sold stolen ATVs in Tennessee.

Johnson was arrested at a home on Brown Road Sunday on theft charges. Police say he had an active warrant for a different ATV theft in Hopkins County.

Officers say they also found another ATV with a defaced serial number, and a dirt bike with its number filed off, on the property where Johnson was arrested.

