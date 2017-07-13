Home Indiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Posey Co. July 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A man is behind bars for attempted murder in Posey County Wednesday night. 41-year-old Jason Haggard is charged with attempted murder, criminal confinement, kidnapping, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and strangulation.

Posey County Sheriff’s deputies say it all started at a home in Wadesville just after 8 p.m.

Deputies say 41-year-old Jason Haggard and a woman got into a fight in a driveway in the 3500 block of Pfister Road.

After dragging her inside the home, he used a belt to wrap around her neck to strangle her. She was able to escape and ran outside with a knife.

When Haggard tried to go after her, she stabbed him near the neck and on his arm then ran away to get help.

When emergency crews arrived Haggard became confrontational and was tased. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The woman was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Haggard is being held in the Posey County Jail and charged with attempted murder, strangulation, battery, and criminal confinement.

