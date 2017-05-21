Man Arrested for Attempted Murder with Knife

An Evansville man is arrested on charges of attempted murder and is accused of stabbing a woman.

According to Evansville Police, the 64-year-old victim was found Saturday unable to speak and bleeding heavily at a home on Ridgeway Avenue.

Officers say blood was all over the walls, floors and furniture.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent. No word yet on her condition.

32-year-old Christopher Gilmore has been arrested for attempted murder with a knife. Police are still investigating.

