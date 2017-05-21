44News | Evansville, IN

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder with Knife

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder with Knife

May 21st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An Evansville man is arrested on charges of attempted murder and is accused of stabbing a woman.

According to Evansville Police, the 64-year-old victim was found Saturday unable to speak and bleeding heavily at a home on Ridgeway Avenue.

Officers say blood was all over the walls, floors and furniture.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent. No word yet on her condition.

32-year-old Christopher Gilmore has been arrested for attempted murder with a knife. Police are still investigating.

Heather Good

Heather Good

Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.