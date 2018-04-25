Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Heads to Grand Jury

The case of a man accused of threatening to kill his wife is going to a Henderson County Grand Jury June 19th. Christopher Hancock is charged with attempted murder.

Sheriff’s deputies say he was threatening to kill his wife and another person on social media because he believed they were having an affair.

They also say Hancock had a loaded gun on him when they arrested him at Tyson Foods in Henderson County earlier this month. He’s accused of assaulting and holding his wife against her will in their home in Hopkins County.

Hancock is being held without bond in the Henderson County jail.

He’ll be arraigned June 26th if he’s indicted.

