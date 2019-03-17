Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening U.S. Postal Service Workers With Gun

March 17th, 2019 Kentucky

Madisonville police arrested a man on terroristic threatening charges for allegedly threatening a U.S. Postal Service worker with a gun.

U.S. Postal Service workers told police a worker was delivering mail to a home in the 200 block of West Noel Avenue when a man made a threat from inside the home, before allegedly coming out of the home with a gun.

Police responded and had a brief standoff at the home with a man identified as Mark Richardson.

Richardson eventually was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing charges of second degree disorderly conduct, third degree terroristic threatening, and menacing.

