Man Arrested for Allegedly having Relationship with Two Minors

A Daviess County man is under arrest for allegedly having sexual relationships with two minors.

Eric Flores was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers and is facing charges of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse.

Allegations were made against Flores that suggested he was having inappropriate relationships with two underage females. These allegations prompted KSP to launch an investigation, which eventually led to his arrest.

Police arrested Flores at his home on August 9th. He is currently being held in Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro. Flores is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

