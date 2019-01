Home Indiana Man Arrested for Alleged Child Molestation January 5th, 2019 Amanda Porter Indiana

Evansville police have arrested a man for child molestation with deadly force or weapon.

37 year-old Patrick Adams was arrested by the Evansville Police Department Friday night.

Adams is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with out bond, and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

His initial hearing is set for January 9th at one p.m.

