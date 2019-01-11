Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested After Leaving Scene of Accident in Evansville January 11th, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have arrested a man after responding to a crash at U.S. 41 and Baseline Road late last night.

Police arrested Jared Cole following a three vehicle crash. Police say when they arrived on scene, Cole was seen attempting to run away from the accident.

The collision left U.S. 41 closed for nearly an hour while emergency personnel tended too the injured.

Cole was arrested and charged with multiple counts associated with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for attempting to flee the scene of a crash.

