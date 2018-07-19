Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Car Chase July 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A wanted man leads authorities on a chase through Evansville and nearly crashed into a home. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Zachary Thursday afternoon.

Authorities tried to pull Zachary over but he kept driving, weaving through the southern part of town, even hitting two other cars. He eventually stopped in the bushes outside of a home near Boeke Road and John Court and ran.

A K9 caught up to him on the corner of Harper Avenue and Sycamore Street where he was arrested.

Zachary was wanted for violating his probation for a 2017 arrest.

He’s now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

