Man Arrested After Fleeing Car and Hiding in Dog Crate

Henderson police have arrested a man who fled a vehicle during a traffic stop and led law enforcement on a foot pursuit.

On December 31st, police say a vehicle was stopped for a stop on Letcher Street near Oak Street in Henderson. Police say 46-year-old Timothy Oliver, a passenger in the vehicle, left the car and ran on food.

According to police Oliver was found hiding in a dog crate in a back year on Letcher Street.

Oliver was arrested and taken to the Henderson County jail on a bench warrant for theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more and persistent felony offender, a parole warrant for wanton endangerment, fleeing of evading police, and driving DUI suspended license.

Oliver is being held on no bond and will appear in court on January 7th.

Comments

comments