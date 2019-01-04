Man Arrested After Fleeing Car and Hiding in Dog Crate
Henderson police have arrested a man who fled a vehicle during a traffic stop and led law enforcement on a foot pursuit.
On December 31st, police say a vehicle was stopped for a stop on Letcher Street near Oak Street in Henderson. Police say 46-year-old Timothy Oliver, a passenger in the vehicle, left the car and ran on food.
According to police Oliver was found hiding in a dog crate in a back year on Letcher Street.
Oliver was arrested and taken to the Henderson County jail on a bench warrant for theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more and persistent felony offender, a parole warrant for wanton endangerment, fleeing of evading police, and driving DUI suspended license.
Oliver is being held on no bond and will appear in court on January 7th.