Henderson Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

Henderson police have arrested a man after receiving reports of him allegedly pointing a gun at someone, and then shooting a vehicle.

Neil Heiss on October 3d on multiple drug and weapon charges. These charges stem from an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd and Lawndale Ct.

Officers say they got the scene and located Heiss who claimed to live at the home he was found at. Officers say Heiss gave them wrong names numerous times when asked to identify himself. Police say one of the victims showed them a bullet hole in the side of their truck.

Upon searching the area, police say they found baggies of methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as a handgun.

Heiss was arrested and charged with public intoxication, wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a handgun.

He is being held in Henderson County jail.

