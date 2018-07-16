44News | Evansville, IN

Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Three Pedestrians While Driving

Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Three Pedestrians While Driving

July 16th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Henderson Police arrested a man on July 14th for allegedly hitting two pedestrians with his vehicle and driving away.

Officers responded to a call two people alleged they were hit by a vehicle on Carter Drive. The two alleged victims claimed they were hit by a white pickup truck driven by Larry McMeans while they were walking.

They say the truck also hit another man who was transported to Methodist Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

McMeans was located on South Green Street, standing on the pickup truck. He denied driving the truck, claiming he was only a passenger.

He was arrested and faces three counts of assault 2nd degree, and is being held on a $3,000 cash bond.

McMeans is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center.

 

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.