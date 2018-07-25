Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Former Girlfriend

Evansville police have arrested a man after they say he stalked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

John Rybolt was arrested and is facing charges of robbery, battery, criminal mischief, and intimidation.

According to police, Rybolt waited for the victim to get off from work. Once she was in her car after her shift, Rybolt is said to have climbed on the hood of the car demanding to be let in.

Once he was in the vehicle, Rybolt allegedly hit the victim multiple times in the face before taking her phone and $20.

Rybolt then apparently left the vehicle, and the victim drove to safety to a friends house.

He is currently being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.

