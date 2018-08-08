Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested Accused of Threatening Residents with Hand Gun August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Officer with the Evansville Police Department responded to a house on Columbia Street where a man was reportedly threatening people with a gun.

Police were advised that the suspect, identified as Dclarence Ramsey, was driving towards Delaware school in a Dodge Stratus after threatening to shoot people.

When officers arrived at the suspects location, they say they observed Ramsey yelling at another individual on Delaware Street, east of Governor Street. Ramsey then reportedly chased the individual down, attracting attention of neighbors curious about the commotion.

Officers say they ordered Ramsey to the ground, where he was then taken into custody. According to police, Ramsey was intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Police spoke with the victim Ramsey threatened on Columbia Street, who told them that Ramsey entered the front door of their home with a handgun. Ramsey was apparently demanding to know where the victim’s neighbor was. Police say the victim, who claims to not know Ramsey personally, was able to get him out of the house which is when he drove off.

Ramsey is being held in Vanderburgh County jail and is facing charges of intimidation with a weapon, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

