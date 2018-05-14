Home Indiana Man Appears In Court After Death Of His 3 Month Old Infant May 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

The man arrested for the death of his 3 month old son made his first court appearance today. In a video court appearance, a judge advised Kwin Boes of the charges being brought against him. Boes was appointed 2 public defenders to his case.

The judge has denied any bond for Kwin Boes.

On May 3rd, police were called to a home in Gibson County about an unresponsive infant. The baby, Parker, was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital where official say he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Boes is facing charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He was arrested on Friday May 11th, 2018. Boes is due back in court on May 30th.



Comments

comments