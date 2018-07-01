Home Kentucky Man Allegedly Threatened To Assault Woman With A Metal Pipe July 1st, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky, Owensboro

27 year-old Corey Smith of Owensboro was arrested for 1st degree unlawful imprisonments after police say he held a woman against her will June 30th.

Kentucky State Police investigated the incident after a family member of the woman reported she was being held against her will by Smith during most of the day.

Police say Smith allegedly threatened to assault the woman with a metal pipe if she attempted to flee.

He reportedly ordered her into a car, and forced her to drive around Daviess County.

Later in the afternoon, the woman was able to call for help where authorities were able to locate her.

Smith was arrested without incident, and is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

The investigation is on-going.

Comments

comments