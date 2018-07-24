Home Kentucky Man Airlifted from Accident in Ohio County July 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A Beaver Dam man was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medial Center in Nashville, Tennessee due to injuries sustained from an accident in Ohio County.

Ohio County Sherriff’s Office say that Ohio County EMS and Hartford Fire Department responded to a two vehicle Collison on the William Memorial Parkway this morning.

Detectives say Ryan P. Peters, the man flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus when he collided with a 2005 Honda Van, driven by Tristan G. Arnold. Arnold refused transport at the scene of the accident.

The conditions of both individuals involved in the accident have not been released at this time.

