Man Air Lifted Following Thursday Night Warrick County Fire

A fire broke out on Maxville Road between Boonville and Tennyson around 9:00 Thursday night. Cliff McAdams ran into the burning house to save the family dog and cat. McAdams was air lifted to Evansville hospital for smoke inhalation. He is in stable condition.

Authorities say two people were in the home at the time of the fire.

No other injuries were reported, and the dog and cat are unharmed.

The fire remains under investigation.

