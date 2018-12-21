Home Indiana Man Accused of Welfare Fraud Appears in Court December 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The former owner of Lux Motors appeared in court for a status of counsel hearing.

Neuhoff appeared in Vanderburgh County Circut Court and is facing charges of conspiracy and fraud against the Department of Veteran Affairs.

He is accused of defrauding the VA of $50,000. A complaint alleged Neuhoff and his accomplice Christopher Frizzell may be hiding income he received from working at Lux Motors.

Neuhoff is facing six charges including theft, welfare fraud, corrupt business influence, and three counts of conspiracy.

Comments

comments