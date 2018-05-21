Man Accused of Trying to Bring Drugs, Cash into Henderson Co. Jail

Henderson County deputies arrest a man accused of trying to deliver cash and drugs into the jail.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Warfield, of Camby, Indiana, is charged with bribery of a public servant and drug trafficking.

Deputies say they got a tip that an inmate wanted to pay a jailer a large amount of money to meet his dealer to buy drugs.

Jail officials set up an undercover operation and purchased the drugs. But they lost the suspect’s vehicle in traffic.

A second tip revealed the suspect would make a visit to the jail to see the inmate. Deputies set up surveillance with supervisors at the jail.

Deputies identified Warfield as the suspect. They arrested him before he drove away from the jail.

