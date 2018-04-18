Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused Of Trafficking Meth To Evansville Sentenced To 10 Years April 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A Louisville man is sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in meth trafficking.

Last February, Marquist Northington and Chelsie Fraley were pulled over along I-69 for speeding near Highway 57.

Police found 450 grams of meth and nearly seven grams of marijuana in the vehicle. A loaded revolver was also found in the glove box of the car.

Police say Northington was trafficking meth from Louisville to Evansville.

Northington told police he made several trips to Evansville in the past to deliver meth.

