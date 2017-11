Home Indiana Man Accused of Strangling and Beating Woman, Child in Dubois County November 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A man is accused of strangling and beating a woman and her four-year-old son in Dubois County. 32-year-old William Burris is charged with two counts of strangulation, criminal mischief, and battery.

Officers responded to calls of fighting at a home on 15th Street on Saturday, November 18th around 6 p.m.

Police say Burris damaged property in the home. Burris is being held in the Dubois County Jail.

