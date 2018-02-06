Home Indiana Man Accused Of Stealing Money From Toys For Tots Charity Box February 6th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A man accused of stealing money from a Toys for Tots charity box last year is arrested over the weekend in Jasper. Neil Pitstick is charged with theft in connection to the November incident.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued on January 23rd for Pitstick for his alleged involvement in a theft at Circle A Convenience Store in Jasper.

According to police, Pitstick took cash from a Toys for Tots charity box belonging to the Southern Indiana Leathernecks.

Last Saturday, Pitstick was arrested and taken into the Dubois County Jail. Pitstick has since bonded out.

Comments

comments