Kentucky Man Accused of Stealing Metal Fins From Century Aluminum August 7th, 2018

An Owensboro man is arrested for stealing metal fins from Century Aluminum. Bobby Baker, Jr. was taken into custody and charged with theft.

Kentucky State Police say Baker was working for a company contracted by Century Aluminum in Hawesville from March through July. He was hired to replace metal fins on a pot line.

During the replacement phase, police say they noticed Baker was selling the metal fins at various recycling locations for nearly $5,000.

