Man Accused of Stealing Construction Equipment Pleads Guilty

The Evansville man police say stole construction equipment admits to his charges. Zane boren pleaded guilty to burglary and theft Wednesday.

On March 6th, Deig Brothers Construction reported nearly 30 metal construction pipes had been stolen from storage.

Deputies tracked down the pipes and arrested Boren when he came back to a salvage yard with more stolen materials.

His sentencing is set for June 7th. He faces up to eight and a half years behind bars.

