Man Accused of Stabbing Mom Faces Judge

May 24th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The man accused of stabbing his own mother last weekend faces a Vanderburgh County judge for the first time. Christopher Gilmore was appointed a public attorney at his initial hearing. The judge set his bond at one million dollars.

Gilmore is charged with attempted murder. He is accused of stabbing Arris McTier at a home on Ridgeway Avenue Saturday. He told authorities that she’d been harassing him.

His family says he has mental issues and was not taking his medication.

Gilmore is due back in court July 5th.

