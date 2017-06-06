44News | Evansville, IN

Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death Pleads Guilty

Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death Pleads Guilty

June 6th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The man accused of stabbing his father in Evansville in June of 2016 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Mark Hillyer stabbed his 78-year-old father, Craig Hillyer, in June of last year. Tuesday, Hillyer pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the charges he was facing.

Mark was originally arrested for aggravated battery, but his father later died in the hospital and Mark’s charges were upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

He will be sentenced August 28th in Vanderburgh County.

Amanda Decker

Amanda Decker

44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.