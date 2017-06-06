Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death Pleads Guilty June 6th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of stabbing his father in Evansville in June of 2016 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Mark Hillyer stabbed his 78-year-old father, Craig Hillyer, in June of last year. Tuesday, Hillyer pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the charges he was facing.

Mark was originally arrested for aggravated battery, but his father later died in the hospital and Mark’s charges were upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

He will be sentenced August 28th in Vanderburgh County.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments