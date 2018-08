Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patient Appears in Court August 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A judge sets bond for the nursing home worker accused of sexually assaulting a patient at Columbia Healthcare Center.

Austin Cook is being held on $50,000 in Vanderburgh County. A nurse says on July 11th she walked in on Cook sexually assaulting a patient in the dementia ward.

Wednesday, a judge ordered Cook to have no contact with the victim and to stay away from the nursing home.

Cook’s next court date is scheduled for September 14th.

