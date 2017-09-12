44News | Evansville, IN

Man Accused of Sexual Assault Pleads Guilty to Separate Charges

September 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with tools pleads guilty to other charges ahead of his trial next week. Jordan Temme admitted to charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.

His jury trial on charges of rape and criminal confinement is set to begin September 18th. Police arrested Temme in June.

He’s accused of using a wooden hammer and screwdriver to assault the woman. Temme is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

