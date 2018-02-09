Man Accused Of Robbing Taco Tierra Pleads Guilty
A sentencing date is set for the man who robbed a Taco Tierra in Princeton in October of 2014. Dontray Chavis pleaded guilty to armed robbery after a judge refused to grant a change of venue in the case.
Police say Drew Denbo drove Chavis and Christian Griesemer to buy masks and a BB gun and then to the restaurant.
Officers say Chavis and Griesemer went into the Taco Tierra, pointed a gun at an employee, and took two deposit bags of nearly $3,000 and a cell phone.
Another suspect, Jalen Packer, was sentenced to six months in jail for his role.
Griesemer took a plea deal, but is serving a 21-year sentence in Illinois in a separate incident.
Chavis’ sentencing is scheduled for March 6th in Gibson County.