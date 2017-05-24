Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Robbing Apartment Near 711 Tavern Found Guilty May 24th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of robbing four men inside an apartment above the 711 Tavern back in October of 2015 has been found guilty on 9 felony counts. He was found guilty of robbery, battery, and burglary.

Jarvice Sears was one of five men charged in connection with the incident on East Virginia Street.

Those men are accused of robbing an apartment that contained half a pound of marijuana and high grade weed called “wax”.

They are accused of forcibly entering the victims’ apartment and forcing the men to empty their pockets.

Sears will be sentenced June 26th.

