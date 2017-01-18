Home Indiana Man Accused Of Raping Woman He Met On Tinder January 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Alabama man is behind bars on multiple sexual assault charges after allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder. 23-year-old Jeffery Vanherreweghe is charged with rape, criminal confinement, and sexual battery.

The Indiana State Police say a woman took herself to an Evansville area hospital after allegedly being raped in Huntingburg. The victim told investigators Vanherreweghe met her on the dating app Tinder. She said he was working locally and they met Monday night at the Quality Inn in Huntingburg.

Investigators learned that Vanherreweghe allegedly became violent, performing multiple sexual acts on the woman against her will. She told police she tried to scream for help and stop him.

The victim says his co-workers tried getting into the room, but Vanherreweghe yelled for them to go away. Eventually she says, his co-workers were able to get a key from the front desk and helped her get out.

Vanherreweghe is being held in the Dubois County Jail.

