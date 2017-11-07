Home Indiana Man Accused Of Raping Woman He Met On Tinder Is Sentenced November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

An Alabama man accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder is sentenced. 24-year-old Jeffrey VanHerreweghe, of Crossville, Alabama, is sentenced to eight years in prison after filing a written plea agreement in court.

In January, Indiana State Police say the woman took herself to an Evansville hospital after the alleged rape in Huntingburg. The victim told investigators VanHerreweghe met her on the dating app Tinder. She said he was working locally and she met him at the Quality Inn in Huntingburg.

Investigators learned that VanHerreweghe allegedly became violent, performing multiple sexual acts on the woman against her will. She told police she tried to scream for help and stop him.

The victim said his co-workers tried getting into the room, but Vanherreweghe yelled for them to go away.

Eventually she said, his co-workers were able to get a key from the front desk and helped her get out.

Vanherreweghe’s trial date for October 31st was vacated and another court date was set where a plea agreement was reached.

On Monday, November 6th, a plea agreement was reached, with VanHerreweghe pleading guilty to rape. VanHerreweghe will serve eight years behind bars with credit for time served this year in the Dubois County Jail and good-time credit.

VanHerreweghe will have to register as a sex offender once he’s released from jail.

The Indiana State Police say a woman took herself to an Evansville area hospital after allegedly being raped in Huntingburg. The victim told investigators Vanherreweghe met her on the dating app Tinder. She said he was working locally and they met Monday night at the Quality Inn in Huntingburg.

Investigators learned that Vanherreweghe allegedly became violent, performing multiple sexual acts on the woman against her will. She told police she tried to scream for help and stop him.

The victim says his co-workers tried getting into the room, but Vanherreweghe yelled for them to go away. Eventually she says, his co-workers were able to get a key from the front desk and helped her get out.

Vanherreweghe is being held in the Dubois County Jail.

Comments

comments