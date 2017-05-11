44News | Evansville, IN

Man Accused Of Rape Will Face Jury Trial

Man Accused Of Rape Will Face Jury Trial

May 11th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

20 year old Francisco Rodriguez will face a jury trial September 26 in Daviess (IN) County.

Rodriguez is facing one count of rape and two counts of deviant behavior in connection with an alleged incident at a house party three years ago.
The department of child services says they received a report that a 15 year old girl was drunk and had sexual relations with several people at that party.

DCF officials say the 15 year old became pregnant and contracted a std from the incident.

Rodriguez was accused in connection that incident.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.