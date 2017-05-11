Man Accused Of Rape Will Face Jury Trial

20 year old Francisco Rodriguez will face a jury trial September 26 in Daviess (IN) County.

Rodriguez is facing one count of rape and two counts of deviant behavior in connection with an alleged incident at a house party three years ago.

The department of child services says they received a report that a 15 year old girl was drunk and had sexual relations with several people at that party.

DCF officials say the 15 year old became pregnant and contracted a std from the incident.

Rodriguez was accused in connection that incident.

