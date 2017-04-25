Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Rape and Criminal Confinement to go to Trial April 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of cutting a woman’s clothes off before raping her and slashing her with a box cutter will go before a jury in Vanderburgh County in late August.

The victim says Woodard poured boiling water on her, cut her with a knife and then covered her in rubbing alcohol before threatening to set her on fire. He then allegedly punched her in the head and forced her to have sex.

Woodard faces a number of charges, including rape, attempted murder and confinement. He admitted to police that he had a problem with meth.

Curtis Lee Woodard’s jury trial is set for August 28th.

Comments

comments