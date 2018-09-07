Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Strangling and Kidnapping Woman Arrested September 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman and putting her in the trunk of a car.

On August 30th, Officers responded to call on Tekoppel Avenue on reports of a woman yelling for help. The residents of the home on Tekoppel told police they found the victim scraped up, without a shirt, and screaming “Don’t let them see me.”

Police say the suspect, identified as Raymond Budde, and the victim had been with each other earlier in the night. The victim told police Budde became upset with her when she refused to take her clothes off at his command. The victim told police this is when Budde strangled her and put her in the trunk of her car.

The victim told police that Budde drove with her in the trunk until she was able to jump out while it was moving. Once out of the car, the victim told police she was able to scream for help.

Budde was picked by the victim out of a line-up of five other suspects. He stands accused of auto theft, battery, criminal confinement, and kidnapping.

He is currently being held at Vanderburgh County Jail.

