Man Accused of Stabbing Woman with Child Present Arrested December 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is in jail this morning accused of stabbing a woman in front of their child.

30-year-old Donald Boyd faces charges for aggravated battery with a knife, criminal confinement, and resisting arrest.

Police say he stabbed a woman on December 23rd in the 1300 Block of Monroe Court. According to police, Boyd and the victim have a young child together who was present during the incident.

Investigators say Boyd held his child’s mother and others against their will before law enforcement were able to rescue them.

Boyd is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County jail.

