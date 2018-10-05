Home Kentucky Man Accused of Stabbing Individual in Owensboro October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing an individual.

Police responded to the 1600 Block of Breckenridge Street on October 4th at 11:20PM on a report of an individual who had been stabbed.

Police located and arrested the suspect, Donald Sheppard, shortly after arriving on scene. Sheppard is facing a charge of assault 2nd degree.

The victim, identified as Jaylan Crowe, was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

