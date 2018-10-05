44News | Evansville, IN

Man Accused of Stabbing Individual in Owensboro

Man Accused of Stabbing Individual in Owensboro

October 5th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

Owensboro police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing an individual.

Police responded to the 1600 Block of Breckenridge Street on October 4th at 11:20PM on a report of an individual who had been stabbed.

Police located and arrested the suspect, Donald Sheppard,  shortly after arriving on scene. Sheppard is facing a charge of assault 2nd degree.

The victim, identified as Jaylan Crowe, was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at  270-687-8484.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.