Man Accused of Stabbing Individual in Owensboro
Owensboro police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing an individual.
Police responded to the 1600 Block of Breckenridge Street on October 4th at 11:20PM on a report of an individual who had been stabbed.
Police located and arrested the suspect, Donald Sheppard, shortly after arriving on scene. Sheppard is facing a charge of assault 2nd degree.
The victim, identified as Jaylan Crowe, was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.
Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.